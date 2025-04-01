CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Michael H. Degroote Sells 8,362 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) Director Michael H. Degroote sold 8,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $290,328.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,834.24. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CBIZ Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CBZ opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.91. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $90.13.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,716,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,081,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,319,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,134,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 309,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CBIZ by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,615 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBZ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

