CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.17% of CBRE Group worth $68,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,941.67. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CBRE Group stock opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.45. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

