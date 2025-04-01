CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lowered by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of CBRE Group worth $76,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 610.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRE opened at $130.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.75.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

In related news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

