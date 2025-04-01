Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 193.70 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 195.51 ($2.53), with a volume of 63732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 202.50 ($2.62).
A number of research analysts have commented on CLBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.26) to GBX 475 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Celebrus Technologies from GBX 330 ($4.26) to GBX 475 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
As a disruptive data technology platform, Celebrus is focused on improving the relationships between brands and consumers via better data. Celebrus redefines what digital identity verification means to power both next-level marketing and fraud prevention use cases. Deployed across 30+ countries throughout the financial services, healthcare, retail, travel, and telecommunications sectors, Celebrus automatically captures, contextualises, and activates consumer behavioral data in live-time across all digital channels.
