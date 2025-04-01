Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,390,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 33,610,000 shares. Currently, 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Institutional Trading of Celsius

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. American Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $4,855,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,684,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CELH shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celsius

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.