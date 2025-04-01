Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $26.32. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 12,088 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $731.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 54.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,734,000 after acquiring an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Central Pacific Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 84.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 26,755 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

