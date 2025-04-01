Centric Wealth Management Acquires 2,739 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.37% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 51,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 5.6 %

TAIL opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market cap of $84.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of -0.36. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.