Centric Wealth Management Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Centric Wealth Management increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $78.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.15. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,656. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,745. This represents a 35.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.