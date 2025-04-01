Centric Wealth Management Invests $93,000 in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 136,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 315,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.01.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

