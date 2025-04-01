Centric Wealth Management Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,939,000 after buying an additional 121,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FENY opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

