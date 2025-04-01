Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,500 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 389,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

CMMB stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

