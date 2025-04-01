Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

Chemours Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 448,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. Chemours has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chemours by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Chemours by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Chemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 148,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

