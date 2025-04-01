China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIHKY opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $149.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. China Merchants Bank has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

