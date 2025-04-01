Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.3% of Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,927.28. This represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $302.19 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $303.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

