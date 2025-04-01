CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $30.77 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $30,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the transaction, the president now owns 405,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $350.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.35, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

