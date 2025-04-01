CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 594 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $470.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $477.56 and a 200-day moving average of $440.70. The company has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $515.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

