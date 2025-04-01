Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.01% of Intapp worth $51,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intapp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,287,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,462 shares in the company, valued at $10,947,720. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $58.38 on Tuesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -201.30 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

Intapp Profile

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.