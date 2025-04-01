Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.90% of Crocs worth $57,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allianz SE bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $511,325.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,565.25. This represents a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

CROX stock opened at $106.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.66.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

