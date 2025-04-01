Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 37,894 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,894 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $54,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $92.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

