ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 32.88%.

ClearOne Stock Down 7.9 %

NASDAQ:CLRO opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.59. ClearOne has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ClearOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.