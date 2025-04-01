CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CLPS Incorporation Price Performance

Shares of CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. CLPS Incorporation has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CLPS Incorporation

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS Incorporation stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Free Report) by 186.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CLPS Incorporation worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology (IT), consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

