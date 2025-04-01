CLS (LON:CLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CLS (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (23.60) (($0.30)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. CLS had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 134.11%.

CLI opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £260.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.01. CLS has a 12 month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 101.40 ($1.31). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 114 ($1.47) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

We are a commercial property investment company with a £2.1bn portfolio listed on the Premium Main Market on the London Stock Exchange, specialising in future-focused office space in the UK, Germany and France. Through geographical diversification, local expertise and an active management approach, we transform office properties into sustainable, modern spaces that help our tenants’ businesses to grow.

