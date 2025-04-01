Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 767.0 days.
Cochlear Price Performance
CHEOF stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $159.16 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.63.
About Cochlear
