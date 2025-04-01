Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 767.0 days.

CHEOF stock opened at $161.22 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 52-week low of $159.16 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.63.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

