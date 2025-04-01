Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 53324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COGT. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.43.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $656.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $93,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

