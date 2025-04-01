Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Plans $0.09 — Dividend

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.