Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of RLTY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund is an open end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across financials, diversified financials, mortgage real estate investment trusts (reits) and real estate sectors.

