Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of RLTY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $17.77.
Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
