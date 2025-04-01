Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE STK traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $27.96. 62,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,174. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54.

Get Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund alerts:

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

In other news, Director Pamela G. Carlton sold 2,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $65,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,558,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 116,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.