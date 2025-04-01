Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.1 %

BVN stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BVN

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.