Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 717,200 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 873,300 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Critical Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Critical Metals by 322.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Critical Metals by 111.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Critical Metals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Critical Metals alerts:

Critical Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRML opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. Critical Metals has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

About Critical Metals

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.