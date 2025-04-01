Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Down 25.9% in March

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 498,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.61 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN stock opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $19.14. The firm has a market cap of $488.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

