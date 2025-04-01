CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,827 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Amundi boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2,586.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 418,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,055,000 after purchasing an additional 402,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $352.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $388.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $455.59.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.96, for a total transaction of $932,100.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,071 shares in the company, valued at $30,034,703.16. This trade represents a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 13,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $4,856,790.66. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 405,308 shares in the company, valued at $145,351,554.96. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 110,801 shares of company stock valued at $42,092,255. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.