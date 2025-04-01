CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.74 Per Share

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of LON:CHIB opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.89. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.29).
About CT UK High Income Trust
The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CT UK High Income Trust
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Paychex and Cintas Show Surprising Labor Market Resilience
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- CAVA Group Stock: Time to Take the Dip on This Investment Trip?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- From Trading to Checking Accounts: Robinhood’s Big Bet on Banking
Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.