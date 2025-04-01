CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.74 Per Share

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHIB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 28.9% increase from CT UK High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

CT UK High Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CHIB opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £29.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.89. CT UK High Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 81 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100 ($1.29).

Get CT UK High Income Trust alerts:

About CT UK High Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT UK High Income Trust PLC aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the opportunity for Trust growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities and equity-related securities of companies across the market capitalisation spectrum.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CT UK High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT UK High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.