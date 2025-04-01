Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 923.37% and a negative net margin of 443.35%.

Curis Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86. Curis has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 3.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

