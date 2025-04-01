Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,890,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 13,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CWK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 142,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,285. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CWK

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Recommended Stories

