D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $204,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $533.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $511.97 and a 1 year high of $624.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $566.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $576.54.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

