Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.08 Per Share

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 104.9% increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Dalata Hotel Group Price Performance
Shares of DAL opened at GBX 440.68 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.65. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.33).
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
