Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.08 Per Share

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 104.9% increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of DAL opened at GBX 440.68 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 421.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 385.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.65. Dalata Hotel Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 310 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 490 ($6.33).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

