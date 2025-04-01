Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after buying an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,163,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 205.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,632,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

DDOG opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.22.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,125,021.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,796,804.20. The trade was a 1.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $3,528,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at $27,612,527.04. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

