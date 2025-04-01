Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 22.3% in March

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 110,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datasea

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Datasea stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Datasea as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Datasea Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Datasea stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. 2,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,371. Datasea has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

About Datasea

Datasea ( NASDAQ:DTSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 618.32%.

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology and information systems in the People's Republic of China. The company provides smart city solutions and 5G messaging applications. It also offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities.

Featured Stories

