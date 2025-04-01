Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

DTEGY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a market cap of $185.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9731 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.05%.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

