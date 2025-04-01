Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the February 28th total of 326,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,601,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

DTEGY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 365,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,046. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.9731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.