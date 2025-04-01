Diametric Capital LP Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Diametric Capital LP raised its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,517,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $60,526,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of AerCap by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 834,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 483,564 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,027,000 after acquiring an additional 483,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,579,000 after acquiring an additional 370,906 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from AerCap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

