Diametric Capital LP Buys New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,725,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,874,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in State Street by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

