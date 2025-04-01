Diametric Capital LP Buys Shares of 33,618 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 363.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 968,601 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,501.6% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 739,550 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $17,685,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The GEO Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

Further Reading

