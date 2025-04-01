Diametric Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Diametric Capital LP reduced its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,566,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $119,140,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,179,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,187 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 244,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 386,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 100,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,606.60. The trade was a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Trading Down 0.1 %

ANSS stock opened at $316.56 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.82 and a 12 month high of $363.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $334.45 and its 200 day moving average is $334.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.32). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

