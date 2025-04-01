Diametric Capital LP Invests $676,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $516.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $103.67 and a 12 month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.05.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

