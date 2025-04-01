Diametric Capital LP Raises Holdings in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

Diametric Capital LP boosted its position in GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) by 163.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,175 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.21% of GEN Restaurant Group worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 372,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 243,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GENK opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.92 million, a P/E ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEN Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:GENK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $54.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GENK shares. Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on GEN Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About GEN Restaurant Group

Free Report

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Stories

