Diametric Capital LP Sells 17,905 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the quarter. United Parks & Resorts accounts for 0.8% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 267.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie cut their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $342,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at $540,345. This represents a 38.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $60.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.96.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

