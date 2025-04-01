Diametric Capital LP Sells 2,661 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:JD opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

