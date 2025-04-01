Diametric Capital LP Sells 573 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Diametric Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Establishment Labs accounts for about 1.0% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Diametric Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Establishment Labs worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Establishment Labs Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESTA opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.95. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Establishment Labs

(Free Report)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.