Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.46% of Digital Realty Trust worth $271,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $143.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $135.54 and a one year high of $198.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.32.

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.